The third entry in the "Welcome" franchise has been released. Recently, it was announced that 'Welcome 3' would be produced and given the working title of 'Welcome To The Jungle'.The movie's producer, Firoz Nadiadwala, will support it. 'Welcome To The Jungle' will be released on Christmas 2024, according to the official statement. The third installment will feature Akshay Kumar again.

In the movie, Akshay will appear with four actresses. According to current rumours, he might work on the movie once again with Raveena Tandon. Three additional actresses will join Raveena in the film, according to the reports.

'Welcome To The Jungle' will hit the big screen on Christmas 2024. The film will mark Akshay and Raveena's reunion on the big screen after nearly 2 decades.

Spilling beans about the new cast of 'Welcome 3', a source told IndiaToday.in, "Raveena Tandon has come on board for Firoz's film. The actress has been joined by Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani for 'Welcome To The Jungle'."

The official announcement of 'Welcome To The Jungle' was made on Twitter. The tweet read, "FIROZ A NADIADWALA LOCKS CHRISTMAS 2024 FOR ‘WELCOME 3’â€æ WelcomeToTheJungle is the title of the third instalment of Welcome franchiseâ€æ Producer FirozANadiadwala has decided to bring the family entertainer in Christmas2024. It may be recalled that the producer had released Welcome [first part] in Christmas 2007. Welcome3".