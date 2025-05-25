Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, is set to step into a significant role for his theatrical debut in the upcoming war drama Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film, backed by Maddock Films, will bring the story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, to the big screen.

The teaser, released Saturday by the makers, offers a glimpse into the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It features a poignant telegram announcing the death of Khetarpal in combat, highlighting the emotional weight of the story. The teaser was shared on Maddock Films' official Instagram, along with the announcement that Ikkis will hit theatres worldwide on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

Veteran actor Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat will join Nanda in leading roles, with the film promising a grounded, character-driven take on one of India’s most revered war heroes.

Agastya Nanda previously made his screen debut in 2023 with The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. That film, released on Netflix, was a musical coming-of-age drama set in the fictional town of Riverdale and featured a cast of debutants including Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

With Ikkis, Nanda makes the leap to cinemas in a role rooted in history and national legacy, marking a notable shift from his earlier work. Maddock Films, known for successful titles such as Stree and Bala, is expected to deliver a gripping wartime narrative under Raghavan’s direction.