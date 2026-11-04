BTS fans have a new reason to look towards the gaming world. A remixed version of 'Haegeum', the 2023 solo track by BTS rapper Suga, also known as Agust D and Min Yoongi, features in the latest trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1.

Running for 2 minutes and 31 seconds, the trailer uses the track as its soundtrack while offering a first look at the upcoming season's new maps, weapons and gameplay features. The unexpected inclusion has brought Yoongi's solo music into the spotlight among gaming enthusiasts and the BTS fandom, ARMY.

'Haegeum' is the title track of Agust D's second solo album, D-DAY, released in April 2023. Interestingly, the song's title has a dual meaning. Haegeum is a traditional Korean two-stringed instrument played with a bow, but the word also refers to lifting a restriction or prohibition.

The track uses these meanings to explore the idea of freedom, questioning social expectations, conventional thinking and the invisible restrictions that influence people's lives. Its use in the Warzone trailer also adds a Korean musical connection to a season built around a South Korean setting.

Titled Hajin Conflict, the upcoming season will introduce Battle Royale gameplay on Hajin, a new map set in South Korea. Players will also be able to enter Zodiac, a separate location designed for Resurgence matches.

The November 6 update will introduce changing weather conditions that affect gameplay, including visibility and the Gulag environment. New equipment includes a Zipline Launcher, allowing players to move between rooftops, and a Grabber Drone that can collect loot, environmental objects and even other operators.

The season will also bring Modern Warfare 4 weapons and operators into Warzone, alongside new perks, Weapon Augments and a progression system called Grind for Royalty. A training experience, Rally Point, will allow players to familiarise themselves with the game's mechanics.

Call of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale game where players compete in large-scale survival matches, collecting weapons and equipment while attempting to be the last ones standing.

The new season launches on November 6.