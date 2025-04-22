Ahaan Panday, cousin of Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, is set to make his acting debut with Saiyaara, a romantic drama directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF). The film will hit theatres worldwide on July 18, 2025.

This project is a first on several fronts. It marks YRF’s initial collaboration with Suri, known for Aashiqui 2, and also represents the debut production venture of YRF’s CEO, Akshaye Widhani. The film stars newcomer Aneet Padda opposite Ahaan in the lead roles.

Described as an “intense love story,” Saiyaara is seen as a significant move by YRF to introduce its next generation of stars. The production house formally announced the release date on social media, stating:

"Yash Raj Films' romantic film Saiyaara, which introduces Ahaan Panday in the Hindi film industry & also stars Aneet Padda as the female lead, is set to release on July 18, 2025 in theatres worldwide."

YRF has been grooming Ahaan as part of its talent development program for over six years. The actor was dubbed “YRF’s Next Big Hero” last year on the company’s website, reflecting the studio’s confidence in his potential. Before signing the film, Ahaan worked closely with Mohit Suri through extensive auditions and screen tests.

"Ahaan was introduced to Mohit Suri so that the director could assess if he was the right actor to headline his film and be the quintessential romantic hero," a trade source said. "Mohit wanted a fresh, young boy who had the charisma to be a hero on the big screen, and he is supremely excited about Ahaan's potential."

Before stepping into the spotlight, Ahaan gained behind-the-scenes experience working as an Assistant Director on YRF projects like The Railway Men and Mardaani 2.

With YRF, Mohit Suri, and a fresh cast coming together, Saiyaara is one of the more closely watched debuts in recent years.