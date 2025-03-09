The India Today Group (ITG) unveiled AI-powered music artists Aishan and Ruh through its Stage Aaj Tak platform on March 8, marking a significant advancement in AI entertainment technology.

Introduced at the India Today Conclave, these virtual performers can create content, adapt to trends, and respond to audience feedback in real time. Unlike human musicians, they operate without physical limitations or creative burnout.

"A-POP is more than a genre - it is a fluid, evolving, and collaborative creative process," said Kalli Purie, Managing Director and Vice-Chairperson of ITG, describing how the technology merges human creativity with artificial intelligence.

Each virtual artist has a distinct persona. Aishan, a 22-year-old character with roots in Bareilly and Jodhpur, creates music blending indie acoustic and pop, inspired by Ed Sheeran. Ruh, portrayed as 24, represents a free-spirited traveller who uses music for self-expression.

Beyond producing music, these AI entities engage with fans via social media, virtual concerts, and AI-generated content. Their ability to evolve with audience preferences could potentially reshape music industry standards.

The development comes as streaming platforms increasingly incorporate AI-assisted compositions. Industry observers are watching to see if these virtual performers can establish a new type of digital stardom in an increasingly technology-driven entertainment landscape.