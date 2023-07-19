The highly anticipated "Barbie" live-action film starring Greta Gerwig has generated a worldwide Barbie craze, enthralling fans with Barbie-themed houses, parties, cakes, outfits, and more. Fans are in wonder when Artificial Intelligence (AI) transforms a number of Bollywood celebs into Barbie dolls, adding an intriguing twist.

Barbie versions of Bollywood featuring Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, and Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt was created by Pakistan-based Abdullah Anxie.

The images were generated using stable diffusion 0.9xl, an open-source AI designed to produce captivating visuals.

With the likes and adoring comments from all over, the artistic endeavour quickly attracted followers and lovers. Users expressed surprise at the flawless Barbie makeovers of their favourite celebs in the comment box, and they showered love with red heart and fire emojis. Enthusiastic reactions swamped the post.