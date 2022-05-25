Aimee Baruah becomes first Assamese Actress to walk Cannes Red Carpet
This year, actress-turned-filmmaker Aimee Baruah made her Cannes debut and impressed the crowd on the red carpet. Baruah makes history as the first Assamese actress to walk the Cannes red carpet.
In a traditional mekhela chador, the actress turns heads as she walks the red carpet of Cannes2022.
Her mekhela chador was paired with eye-catching jewellery that drew everyone's attention! Baruah opted for open side-parted hair, a nude lip, and minimal glam makeup to appear more natural. She was dressed in a plunging neckline full-sleeve blouse.
At the 75th Cannes Film Festival, Baruah's directorial Semkhor — the first-ever Dimasa language film – received favourable reviews.
The Film Festival, which honours films and storytelling, is now taking place in France. It is widely regarded as one of the world's most prominent film festivals.
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