This year, actress-turned-filmmaker Aimee Baruah made her Cannes debut and impressed the crowd on the red carpet. Baruah makes history as the first Assamese actress to walk the Cannes red carpet.

In a traditional mekhela chador, the actress turns heads as she walks the red carpet of Cannes2022.

Her mekhela chador was paired with eye-catching jewellery that drew everyone's attention! Baruah opted for open side-parted hair, a nude lip, and minimal glam makeup to appear more natural. She was dressed in a plunging neckline full-sleeve blouse.

At the 75th Cannes Film Festival, Baruah's directorial Semkhor — the first-ever Dimasa language film – received favourable reviews.

The Film Festival, which honours films and storytelling, is now taking place in France. It is widely regarded as one of the world's most prominent film festivals.