Award-winning psychological thriller film 'Kazi' helmed by Indian Air Force Officer turned filmmaker Sheba Ghosh which was not getting a platform to release is now finally set to release on 18th December on the OTT platform Open Theatre, a platform for independent filmmakers and newcomers.

The film showcases the scenic beauty and cultural grandeur of Assam and other parts of North East which happened to be a living paradise of earth starring Shishir Sharma, Sunil Thapa, Heeba Shah, Biswas Timshina, Rahul Nawach Mukhia among others along with Sheba.

Giving insights about the film, Sheba goes on to say, "It will leave you surprised with every turn it takes and compel you to think about Kazi for long even after the end credits roll. Even though Kazi has garnered several awards nationally and internationally, trying to sell Kazi to the current OTTs has been an extreme challenge. That is why, OpenTheatre OTT made sense to me. More than anything, it is an OTT built by independent filmmakers to ensure that there is still dignity preserved with our work."

Speaking about what prompted her to become a filmmaker, she says, "A childhood spent without friends and under the harsh glare of bullies led me to seek refuge in the solace of books. These pages, devoid of judgment, became my confidantes, offering me companionship and a gateway to a world beyond my own. As the years unfolded, I built a fulfilling life – a rewarding career in the Air Force, marriage, and the joy of parenthood. Yet, a persistent feeling remained – a sense that the wealth of knowledge I had gleaned from countless books lay dormant, waiting to be unleashed. Witnessing stories leap from the page onto the screen, ignited a passion within me. The seed of becoming a filmmaker was sown, so with unwavering resolve, I poured my life savings – accumulated over twenty years – into this dream."

Sharing about the challenges she faced as an independent filmmaker, she mentions, "There were several challenges while making an independent project like Kazi. Having zero experience in Filmmaking and having never assisted anyone or even been on a film set before, getting a professional crew and cast to trust me to come on board was the first challenge. Having an extremely tight budget, keeping costs down was a challenge. While shooting, my parents had come to look after my son but being a breastfeeding mom at that time, being away from my son for long hours was challenging."

The film Kazi delves into the depths of human experience, and weaves together a complex tapestry of themes like marriage, miscarriage, loss, anger, betrayal, and revenge.