Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is slaying with her Cannes 2024 outfits, reunited with one of her close friends and Hollywood stars, Eva Longoria, at the gala event. The two met on the red carpet for the premiere of ‘Kinds of Kindness’ directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

On Day 2, Aishwarya dazzled in a custom-designed gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock. The gown, in striking shades of blue and silver, exuded drama and elegance. After walking the red carpet, the Bollywood actor reunited with her friend Eva Longoria.

The two stars shared a warm embrace as the photographers captured the heartwarming pictures of the duo.

Other than their pictures, one of the viral videos on X featured Eva screaming in joy after looking at Aishwarya. The ‘Dhoom 2’ actor had just arrived when she was elated to meet Eva on the red carpet.

Aishwarya had chosen another Falguni ad Shane Peacock ensemble for her first day of Cannes 2024. She wore a dramatic monochrome gown with striking golden accents as she walked the red carpet. The custom-made Falguni Shane Peacock creation featured a corset-inspired silhouette complete with a floor-sweeping train.