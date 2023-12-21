The recent episode of Koffee With Karan season 8 presented a unique narrative, where actor Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Rohit Shetty discussed their fathers' struggles in the film industry.

Ajay Devgn brought up the widespread usage of the term 'nepotism' and emphasized that people fail to acknowledge the hard work and struggle that the earlier generations have put in.

He shared how their fathers came to Mumbai, gave themselves a year, and if unsuccessful, would approach production houses every six months seeking work.

He went on to add, “30-40 saal nikal jate hain. Chahe aap industry ke ho ya na ho, struggle to sabke liye barabar hai, hard work to karna hi padta hai (30-40 years pass by in this struggle. You belong to the industry or not, the struggle is similar for everyone, you have to work hard). We are still working hard. Both my ankles are broken, people don't see that hard work. When Rohit (Shetty) came as an assistant, he literally didn't have proper money to have food.”

He also revealed his late father, Veeru Devgan's journey from Punjab to Mumbai at the age of 13, his initial struggles and eventual success in the film industry.

Rohit Shetty spoke about his father, MB Shetty, a stuntman, action choreographer and actor, who passed away when Rohit was merely 8-9 years old. Post his father's untimely demise, his mother, Ratna Shetty, resumed work in the film industry until Rohit became financially independent at the age of 17.