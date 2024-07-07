The release date for Ajay Devgn and Tabu's upcoming film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' has been rescheduled from July 5 to August 2, as confirmed by director Neeraj Pandey and Ajay Devgn on social media.

Initially slated to premiere alongside Karan Johar's action-packed 'Kill', the Neeraj Pandey directorial will now hit screens on August 2. Ajay Devgn shared the news on his social media, posting a movie poster with the caption, "The wait ends on 2nd August! (heart emoji)." Neeraj Pandey also echoed the update, sharing the film's poster and informing fans, "Dear friends, the new date for our release is August 2."

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' marks the first collaboration between Ajay Devgn and director Neeraj Pandey. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Tabu, longtime friends and frequent co-stars, have previously appeared together in successful films such as 'Drishyam', 'Golmaal Again', and 'De De Pyaar De'.

In addition to 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', Ajay Devgn has a busy slate ahead with projects including 'Singham 2', 'Raid 2', and 'De De Pyaar 2' in the pipeline.

The rescheduling of 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' aims to optimize its release strategy, offering fans and audiences an anticipated cinematic experience on August 2.