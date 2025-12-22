Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, Drishyam 3 locked for October 2026

Ajay Devgn is officially back as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3, with the makers confirming a worldwide theatrical release on October 2, 2026. The announcement was made on Monday, setting the stage for the next chapter of the hit thriller franchise.

Production on the third instalment is currently underway, with filming taking place across multiple cities and locations. The story will move forward within the established Drishyam timeline, promising fresh turns and unexpected developments for the Salgaonkar family.

Vijay Salgaonkar, portrayed by Ajay Devgn, remains at the centre of the narrative — a middle-class man known for facing adversity through sharp intelligence, emotional resilience and unwavering devotion to his family. Over the years, the character has become one of Hindi cinema’s most memorable on-screen fathers.

The film brings back the original ensemble, with Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor reprising their roles, alongside other well-known names. The makers have teased intense, edge-of-the-seat drama as the plot unfolds.

Presented by Star Studio18, the film is produced by Panorama Studios. Direction is handled by Abhishek Pathak, who has also co-written the script with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Producers include Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

Drishyam 3 is set to hit cinemas worldwide on October 2, 2026.