Following the epidemic, the OTT platform has risen like nothing else. Because of the expanding popularity and reach of this medium, numerous great movie stars have investigated it and even made a lot of money from it.

Ajay Devgn is one such celebrity, who not only charges a huge fee but has also become the highest-paid Indian OTT star surpassing Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

For the uninitiated, seasoned performers like as Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Pankaj Tripathi have grown tremendously successful on the OTT media and are referred to as the stars of this medium. Without a doubt, they are well compensated for their efforts because their presence ensures a large audience.

Ajay Devgn made his name in this medium after leaving all the great guns of OTT. Ajay's OTT debut was marked with the release of the web series last year, and for this programme, he charged a mind-boggling sum as his pay. According to DNA, the star demanded 18 crores for each episode.

Reportedly, Ajay Devgn’s total remuneration for Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is 125 crores.

Meanwhile, the Gujarati supernatural horror thriller film Vash is being remade in Hindi by director Vikas Bahl and Ajay Devgn, who is also the producer, with Kumar Mangat, who plays the lead.

Vash depicts a timeless story of good vs evil, with Atharva (Hitu Kanodia) and his family representing the forces of justice and Pratap (Hiten Kumar) representing malevolence. The film shows the triumph of kindness over wickedness via its examination of love, family, and sacrifice, leaving spectators encouraged by its strong message.