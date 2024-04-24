Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2 to wrap shoot by the end of April
The filming of the highly anticipated 2024 movie, Raid 2, featuring Ajay Devgn, is slated to wrap up by the end of April. The final stages of shooting are taking place in Lucknow, with a two-day shoot scheduled in Delhi.
Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2 to wrap shoot by the end of April! Touted as one of the highly anticipated movies of 2024, the makers of Raid 2 have a new development to share with fans. After an extensive shooting schedule, the Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2 will conclude filming by the end of April. The film is currently in its final shooting schedule in Lucknow, followed by a two-day shoot in Delhi where the team will wrap the shoot.
Directed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, Raid 2 follows IRS officer Amay Patnaik on a quest for a new target.
Alongside Ajay Devgn, the film features Vaani Kapoor as the female lead, Riteish Deshmukh as the antagonist and Rajat Kapoor in a pivotal role.
Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production.
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