Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2 to wrap shoot by the end of April! Touted as one of the highly anticipated movies of 2024, the makers of Raid 2 have a new development to share with fans. After an extensive shooting schedule, the Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2 will conclude filming by the end of April. The film is currently in its final shooting schedule in Lucknow, followed by a two-day shoot in Delhi where the team will wrap the shoot.

Directed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, Raid 2 follows IRS officer Amay Patnaik on a quest for a new target.

Alongside Ajay Devgn, the film features Vaani Kapoor as the female lead, Riteish Deshmukh as the antagonist and Rajat Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production.