The much-anticipated film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha,' starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, has faced a last-minute postponement just three days before its scheduled theatrical release on July 5. The decision to postpone the release was announced by the film's makers via their official social media handles.

In a statement, the makers cited the request from exhibitors and the distribution fraternity as the reason for shifting the release date. The official post read, "On request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. New release date to be announced soon (sic)."

Speculations about the postponement had been circulating recently, partly due to the continued success of another film, 'Kalki 2898 AD.'

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' features Ajay Devgn and Tabu in leading roles, with their on-screen chemistry already receiving praise from audiences based on the trailer. The film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar portraying younger versions of the main characters.

Initially set to release alongside 'Kill,' starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala, the film is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia under the banner of NH Studioz in association with Friday Filmworks Production.

The new release date for 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is yet to be announced, as the filmmakers reassess the best timing to ensure a successful and impactful theatrical debut.