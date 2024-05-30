Actor Ajay Devgn and director Tigmanshu Dhulia are set to collaborate on a film centered around India's first Dalit cricketer, Palwankar Baloo, following their previous project 'Maidaan'. Film producer Priti Sinha announced the development on X, stating that the biopic, based on historian Ramchandra Guha's book 'A Corner Of A Foreign Field', is scheduled to commence filming by the end of 2023.

Palwankar Baloo's story is one of overcoming adversity, as he rose from being a groundsman at a cricket club in Pune to representing the Hindu Gymkhana in 1896. However, throughout his career, Baloo faced discrimination due to his Dalit background, a theme extensively explored in Guha's book.

Ajay Devgn, known for his versatile roles, was last seen in the biopic 'Maidaan', portraying legendary footballer Syed Abdul Rahim. His upcoming projects include Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again', which boasts a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor, slated for release on August 15, 2024.

The collaboration between Devgn, Dhulia, and Sinha signifies a significant step towards bringing to light the inspiring journey of Palwankar Baloo, shedding light on the struggles and triumphs of India's first Dalit cricketer.