Ajay Devgn's sports drama 'Maidaan' has made a solid entry at the box office, crossing the Rs 15 crore mark on its third day of release despite facing competition from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The film, which portrays the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, has been garnering positive reviews since its debut.

On its third day, 'Maidaan' remained steady, earning Rs 5.50 crore in India. The cumulative earnings reached Rs 15.60 crore, building on the momentum from its initial release. The clash with 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' didn't seem to deter the film's performance as it continued to draw audiences with its captivating storyline.

'Maidaan' finally hit the screens in 2024 after several delays since its initial announcement in 2020. The biographical sports drama, directed by Amit Sharma, showcases the remarkable journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, a prominent figure in Indian football history.

The worldwide release of 'Maidaan' coincided with Eid, adding to the excitement among fans. Despite the competition, the film managed to carve out its space at the box office, buoyed by positive word-of-mouth reviews and a compelling narrative.

Cricket legend Sourav Ganguly also shared his endorsement of 'Maidaan' on social media, praising its portrayal of Indian football's golden era and the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The film promises to bring back to life iconic moments from Indian football history, capturing the essence of the sport on the big screen.

Directed by Amit Sharma, 'Maidaan' features Ajay Devgn in the lead role, supported by a talented ensemble cast including Priyamani, Gajaraj Rao, Devyansh Tripathi, and others. The screenplay, co-written by Salwyn Quadras, Aman Rai, Atul Shahi, and Amit Sharma, adds depth to the storytelling, enhancing the overall cinematic experience.

Produced by Zee Studios, Bayview Projects, and Fresh Lime Films, 'Maidaan' is set to leave a lasting impact on audiences with its compelling narrative and stellar performances. As the film continues its theatrical run, it aims to inspire and entertain viewers with its portrayal of sportsmanship and resilience.