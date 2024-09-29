Ajith Kumar's passion extends beyond Indian cinema, as the actor is preparing to make his racing comeback after a long hiatus. While working on his upcoming film projects, he has also introduced his new racing team, Ajith Kumar Racing.

The Vidaamuyarchi actor's manager confirmed the news on social media, sharing photos of Ajith Kumar following safety protocols and testing the Ferrari 488 EVO Challenge at the Dubai Autodrome.

He wrote, "We are proud to announce the beginning of a new exciting adventure: Ajith Kumar Racing. Fabian Duffieux will be the official racing driver."

He added, "Ajith is among very few Indians to race in the International arena and FIA championships. He competed in the 2004 Formula Asia BMW F3 Championships and he raced in the 2010 Formula 2 Championship!!"

The manager also revealed that Ajith Kumar will participate in several international racing series, starting with the "competitive @24hseries European series in the @porsche 992 GT3 cup category."

Recently, videos of Ajith Kumar testing a racing track in Dubai went viral on social media, drawing attention from fans.

Ajith Kumar's journey in racing began in 2003 after he competed in the Formula Maruti Indian Championships in 2002. He later participated in the Formula BMW Asia Championship and several other races, including the FIA Formula Two Championship, making him one of the few Indians to compete in FIA championships and the international racing arena.

On the work front, Ajith Kumar is gearing up for the release of Vidaamuyarchi. After that, he is set to star in Good Bad Ugly, which is aiming for a Pongal release alongside Vishwambhara.