Renowned actor Ajith Kumar was spotted at Chennai International Airport today, returning from an extensive shoot for his upcoming film, Vidaa Muyarchi. The actor joined the film's crew in Azerbaijan on June 20, where he filmed several challenging stunt sequences. However, it remains uncertain if Ajith has completed his portions for the movie, as the Azerbaijan schedule is expected to continue for a few more weeks.

Upon his arrival, Ajith Kumar was seen carrying his luggage and heading towards his car, surrounded by enthusiastic fans eager to take selfies with him. Despite the fans' attempts, the actor did not stop for photographs.

On June 30, Lyca Productions released the eagerly anticipated first-look poster of Vidaa Muyarchi. The poster depicts Ajith carrying a bag in a desert-like setting. The production house shared the poster in both Tamil and English on social media, stating, "Presenting the much-awaited first look of #VidaaMuyarchi Brace yourselves for a gripping tale where perseverance meets grit (sic)".

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaa Muyarchi is an action thriller featuring Ajith Kumar in the lead role. The ensemble cast includes Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and Arav in significant roles. Filming began in October 2023, with the movie set to hit theatres for Diwali this year.

Produced by Lyca Productions, the film boasts music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Om Prakash, and editing by NB Srikanth. Fans eagerly await the release, anticipating another blockbuster from the star-studded team.