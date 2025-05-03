After a lacklustre start to the year for Tamil cinema, Ajith Kumar's action-comedy 'Good Bad Ugly' emerged as a much-needed crowd-pleaser. Now, after a moderately successful theatrical run, the film is set to reach a wider audience as it gears up for its OTT debut on Netflix from May 8.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, 'Good Bad Ugly' was released in cinemas on April 10, 2025, and quickly made headlines for its entertaining blend of action, comedy, and the signature charisma of its leading man, Ajith Kumar. The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, drew audiences with its slick narrative, stylized sequences, and engaging performances.

On Saturday, Netflix officially confirmed the OTT release with a catchy promotional post. The caption read, "He’s done being good. Now he’s going to be bad - and things are about to get ugly. Watch Good Bad Ugly on Netflix, streaming from May 8 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam."

The film boasts a star-studded supporting cast including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, and Priya Prakash Varrier, each playing pivotal roles that contribute to the film’s high-energy plot. Critics and fans alike praised the film for its mass appeal, quirky humour, and well-executed action sequences.

'Good Bad Ugly' also marks a tonal shift in Ajith Kumar’s recent filmography, with the actor embracing a more flamboyant and irreverent avatar. Director Adhik Ravichandran, known for his unconventional storytelling style, injects the film with a lively tempo that complements Ajith’s performance.

With its OTT premiere scheduled for May 8, viewers who missed the theatrical release now have a chance to catch the film from the comfort of their homes. Streaming in five languages—Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam—the film aims to captivate audiences across India and beyond.