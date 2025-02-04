The first-look avatars of Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte from the highly anticipated period thriller Akka were unveiled today at a grand Netflix event in Mumbai. Alongside several other trailers and teasers, the powerful first-look clip of Akka was launched, offering audiences a glimpse into the gripping and formidable world of the film.

Watch the trailer here:

Set in the 1980s in the fictional South Indian city of Pernuru, Akka introduces a unique matriarchal society where women reign supreme, and power has a new name—Akka. The film promises a thrilling narrative centered on gangster queens whose rule is challenged when an outsider introduces an unforeseen threat, plunging the all-powerful sisterhood into a storm of violence and survival.

Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte appear in never-seen-before fierce avatars, embodying the strength and intensity required to navigate the world of Akka. Acclaimed actress Tanvi Azmi also plays a pivotal role in the film, adding further gravitas to the stellar cast.

Akka is written and directed by Dharmaraj Shetty, known for his nuanced storytelling and raw cinematic appeal. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra, Yogendra Mogre, and Akshaye Widhani under the prestigious banner of YRF Entertainments, a studio known for its high-quality productions.

The film’s concept of a matriarchal gangster society set in the 1980s is a refreshing take on the crime thriller genre. With Netflix backing the project, Akka is expected to reach a global audience, bringing Indian cinema’s rich storytelling traditions to the forefront.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on Akka, and with such a powerful cast and an intriguing premise, the film is poised to be a game-changer in the period thriller genre. Stay tuned for further announcements on its release date and additional details.