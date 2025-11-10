Akon lights up Delhi with nostalgia, beats and Bollywood vibes

Delhi grooved to an unforgettable night of music and memories as global hitmaker Akon returned to the capital, setting the stage ablaze with his iconic tracks and unstoppable energy. The Grammy-nominated singer delivered a power-packed performance on Sunday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, making fans sing, dance, and relive the golden era of 2000s R&B.

Opening with his 2009 hit Beautiful, Akon set the perfect tone before diving into crowd favourites like Lonely, Right Now, Smack That, Bananza, Ghetto, I Wanna Love You, and Don’t Matter. Each track sparked waves of nostalgia as fans swayed, shouted lyrics, and flashed lights in rhythm with the beats.

One of the evening’s biggest surprises came when Akon was joined on stage by his wife, Amirah-Iman Thiam. Their chemistry and joy were infectious, drawing loud cheers and adding a personal, heartwarming touch to the high-voltage concert.

But the loudest roars came when the familiar opening of Chammak Challo filled the arena. Teaming up with vocalist Hamsika Iyer—the original voice behind the Bollywood chartbuster—Akon recreated the magic of his collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. The performance sent the audience into a frenzy as red lights and lasers painted the venue in cinematic glory.

Between songs, Akon expressed his love for India, calling the country his “family” and thanking fans for their unwavering support. “This concert took me back to my college days,” one fan shared, “same songs, same energy, same Akon.”

The evening kicked off with twin singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, who fired up the stage with their Hindi-English set, wrapping up with the crowd-favourite Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Their lively act perfectly set the tone for the international star.

Akon’s Delhi concert marked the start of his India tour, with upcoming shows scheduled for Bengaluru on November 14 and Mumbai on November 16. If Delhi was any indication, fans across the country are in for a night of pure musical nostalgia and unstoppable rhythm.