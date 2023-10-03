Jio Studios and Maddock Films have announced that the Akshay Kumar-starring movie Sky Force hit theatres on October 2, 2024, in honour of Lal Bahadur Shastri's and Gandhi Jayanti, which both fall on the second of October.

The makers shared a video, which opens with a voiceover credited to Muhammad Ayub Khan, who was president of Pakistan in 1965. He may be heard warning India in his warning message. An old video footage of India's then-Prime Minister Shastri replying forcefully and declaring that his country will not cower in the face of threats is then shown. Before revealing the movie's exact title and release date, the video initially states that it is based on a hitherto unreported real account of India's first and deadliest attack on Pakistan.

https://x.com/akshaykumar/status/1708695727550198123?s=20

In addition to Kumar, Sky Force also stars debutant Veer Pahariya, who will play a pivotal role in the film. Sky Force is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande and co-directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur. Amar Kaushik will serve as a creative producer on the film.