Akshay Kumar wished his wife Twinkle Khanna on her 49th birthday with a playful video. Twinkle, who shares her birthday with her late father Rajesh Khanna, is seen posing in front of a Hulk statue in the video.

Akshay captioned the video: “Long live my hulk!! Thank you for adding so many years to our life through your humour. May God add many more to yours. Happy Birthday, Tina.” The video opens with a lovely picture of Twinkle posing at a scenic location with a wine glass in her hand and looking pretty in a white dress and shades. It has the words ‘Who I thought I married’ written on it. It is followed by a video which has ‘Who I actually married’ written on it. It has Twinkle getting playful at a movie theatre while posing in front of a Hulk statue. "Ae hega putla, ae hega asli Hulk (this is a dummy, and this is the real Hulk)."

Ayesha Shroff also wished Twinkle, “Hahaha happiest birthday Tina!” A fan said in a message for Akshay, “Ye asli hulk ki wajh se he aap shant ho sir nahi toh 90’s ke Khiladi sabko pata hai (you have been quiet because of this real Hulk, otherwise everyone is aware of your Khiladi image in the 90s).” Another said in sarcasm, “Reality of every married man.” Commenting on Akshay's fate after sharing the video, a fan wrote, “Band baj gya hoga ghar pe (you must have landed in trouble at home).”

Akshay and Twinke have been married for 23 years. They have a son Aarav, 21, and daughter Nitara, 11.

Akshay was seen in three movies this year including Selfiee, OMG 2 and Mission Raniganj. OMG 2 crossed ?100 crore at the box office. Next year, he has a long line up of films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, Welcome To The Jungle, Hera Pheri 3 along with Soorarai Pottru's untitled remake. There are few more projects in the kitty.

Earlier, at the airport, Rajinikanth said, “The loss of my dear friend Vijayakanth is a great misfortune. He was a man of incredible mental strength. We all hoped he would recover. But recently, at the DMDK general council meeting, when I saw him, my hope diminished. If he had remained healthy, he would have been a great force in Tamil politics and done a lot of good for the Tamil people. The Tamil people have lost that blessing.”