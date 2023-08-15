Akshay Kumar is now an Indian citizen. He uploaded a photo of his official government documents on his Twitter account as evidence of the same. The fact that Akshay was once a Canadian citizen has frequently drawn criticism from various quarters.

Akshay took to Twitter to share a document that noted his name as Akshay Hariom Bhatia. He wrote with the tweet, “Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind." His fans congratulated him and wished him a Happy Independence Day.

Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani.

Happy Independence Day!

Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DLH0DtbGxk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2023

In 2019, during a session of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Akshay had promised that he would soon apply for an Indian passport. Three years later, he shared an update during another Leadership Summit session.