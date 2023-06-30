Housefull 5, the fifth installment in the comedy franchise, has been confirmed by Akshay Kumar. He promised 'five times the madness' in the flick. Tarun Mansukhani will direct and Sajid Nadiadwala will produce. His post confirmed Riteish Deshmukh's comeback, but the rest of the cast has yet to be disclosed. It will hit theatres around Diwali next year.

Sharing a poster announcement of the same, Akshay wrote on Instagram, “Get ready for FIVE times the madness! Bringing to y'all #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5 Directed by @Tarunmansukhani. See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024! @Riteishd @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala.”

Fans of Akshay Kumar expressed excitement for Housefull 5 but also asked for an update on Hera Pheri 3. “What about Hera Pheri 3,” wrote one. “Bhai Hera Pheri 3 lao,” wrote another. Hailing Akshay for his comic timing, a fan wrote, “Comedy King is back.” A fan also came up with a suggestion, “Akshay Kumar sir Kartik Aaryan ko bhi dal do Housefull 5 mai please it's request (please take Kartik Aaryan in Housefull 5).” A comment also read: “4 part toh ak dm gajab aaye hein .... bss ab 5th ka intzaar h (4 parts were amazing, now the wait for the 5th part begins).”