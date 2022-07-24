Bollywood super star Akshay Kumar has been awarded 'samaan patra' by the Income Tax department for being the highest taxpayer in 2022.

The actor has also been honoured with the "samman patra" by the Income Tax department for paying the largest amount of tax, according to a report in Pinkvilla.

According to the report, he has consistently ranked among the top tax payers in the nation over the last five years. Akshay Kumar has already received recognition from the government.

Akshay Kumar has held the title of "highest taxpayer" for the previous five years.

As per report, Akshay is currently filming for his upcoming movie with Tinu Desai in the UK and is anticipated to return to India by the first week of August as his upcoming movie, Raksha Bandhan, which is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2022.