Fans of the iconic Hera Pheri franchise have reason to celebrate as Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are set to reunite for Hera Pheri 3, the much-awaited third installment of the cult comedy series. The exciting announcement came as a special surprise on Priyadarshan’s 68th birthday, bringing joy to fans of the beloved trio.

Having delivered hits like Hera Pheri (2000) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), the filmmaker-actor duo is expected to recreate their signature magic on the big screen. On January 30, Priyadarshan fueled speculation by resharing Akshay’s heartfelt birthday wish on Instagram Stories. In a playful response, he wrote, “Thank you so much for your wishes, @akshaykumar. In return, I have a gift for you. I’m willing to do Hera Pheri 3. Are you ready, Akshay? @suniel.shetty & @pareshrawalofficial?”

The cryptic yet exciting tease instantly set social media abuzz, leaving fans eagerly awaiting an official confirmation.

Thank you so much for your wishes Akshay . In return I would like to give you a gift , I’m willing to do Hera Pheri 3 , Are you ready @akshaykumar , @SunielVShetty and @SirPareshRawal ? https://t.co/KQRdbKMu3D — priyadarshan (@priyadarshandir) January 30, 2025

Akshay, who plays one of the lead characters in the beloved franchise, quickly responded, expressing his excitement. He posted, “Sir!!! Your birthday, and I got the best gift of my life. Chalo karte hain phir thodi Hera Pheri :) @SirPareshRawal @SunielVShetty @priyadarshandir,” signaling his enthusiasm for the reunion.

Sir!!! Your birthday and I got the best gift of my life. Chalo karte hain phir thodi hera pheri :) @SirPareshRawal @SunielVShetty @priyadarshandir https://t.co/OmJZLgHat1 pic.twitter.com/4OCbePdglF — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 30, 2025

Earlier in the day, Akshay had shared a playful birthday post for Priyadarshan, featuring a picture of the two laughing together on the set of their upcoming film, Bhoot Bangla. He captioned it with humor: “Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts—both real and unpaid extras? Thank you for being a mentor, and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer retakes. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead!” This post showcased the camaraderie between the two and their signature humor that has charmed audiences over the years.

Adding to the excitement, Priyadarshan officially confirmed his interest in directing Hera Pheri 3, a momentous announcement for fans who have eagerly awaited the third installment. While he had previously hinted at a return to the franchise, Akshay’s birthday tribute further reinforced the director’s commitment.

The Hera Pheri series, which began in 2000, remains a cornerstone of Indian comedy, thanks to its quirky humor and unforgettable trio—Babu Bhaiya (Paresh Rawal), Raju (Akshay Kumar), and Shyam (Suniel Shetty). Its 2006 sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, only deepened its cultural impact, solidifying the characters as icons in Indian cinema. Now, with Priyadarshan’s return on the horizon, the excitement for Hera Pheri 3 is at an all-time high.

