In a tweet shared by trade analyst Girish Johar, it was mentioned that the governments of the two countries have banned the film on the warrior king.

He said, “In a development, Govt of Kuwait & Oman have banned #SamratPrithviraj … they will not be released there! @akshaykumar @SonuSood @duttsanjay @ManushiChhillar @yrf #DrChandraprakashDwivedi”

Earlier, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Thursday that the movie ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ will be made tax-free in the state.

According to report, the film’s banned in certain international markets.

As per sources, it is informed that after a ban in Kuwait and Oman, now another Islamic country, Qatar, has put the film’s release on hold.

A day before the film’s release, Akshay shared in a note, “The entire team of Samrat Prithviraj, a film that gloriously celebrates the life of one of India’s bravest king’s Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, has taken four years to create a visual spectacle that we are all extremely proud of. Since it’s an authentic historical there are many facets of Samrat’s life that are lesser known to the people of our country, especially the youth. This is our sincere request to everyone watching the film from tomorrow, to not give out spoilers that reveal several aspects of our film that are designed to be awe-inspiring.”

Due to the pandemic, Samrat Prithviraj has been in the pipeline for four years. Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar makes her acting debut in the film, which also features Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt in crucial roles.