The most sympathetic reaction to Akshay Kumar's decision to prioritise a bromance above romance on Valentine's Day comes from Twinkle Khanna. Akshay is now filming Bade Miyan Chote Miyan overseas, thus he is not at home. He shared a glimpse of his Valentine's Day with co-star Tiger Shroff on Instagram.

He shared photos of himself and Tiger from the sets. In the caption, he added, “Bromance over romance this Valentine’s Day.” Replying to him, Twinkle wrote back, “Celebrating Valentine's Day with someone he clearly loves more than me,” followed by an emoji.

As part of their overseas itinerary, Akshay and Tiger were filming for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Jordan. With an intriguing picture, he had concluded the Jordan timetable and made his announcement.

Akshay, Tiger and other cast members took a dip in the Dead Sea and were seen covered in mud. His post read, "Tired of the same old memes, here’s some new mud-terial This is how we celebrated the end of this memorable schedule of #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan at the Dead Sea in Jordan. It’s a ‘wrap’!”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been filmed in a number of places outside of Jordan, such as Scotland, London, Mumbai, and the United Arab Emirates. Eid 2024 will see the film's premiere. Jacky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Sarwar Mohammed, Ali Abbas Zafar, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra support it. The filmmaker is Ali Abbas Zafar.

This is the first time Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have worked together. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays an interesting villain in the movie as well. In addition, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F will be featured in important parts in the movie. Miyan Bade At the box office, Chote Miyan will compete with Maidaan, a historical sports drama starring Ajay Devgn.

under addition, Akshay has a number of additional projects under development. Alongside Riteish Deshmukh, this features the fifth installment of his popular comedy series Housefull. He also appears in Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome To The Jungle. Sarfira is the title of his future project, which he recently revealed. It's a Hindi adaptation of the popular Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru.