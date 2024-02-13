The much-anticipated Hindi remake of the Tamil hit film 'Soorarai Pottru,' starring Akshay Kumar, has officially announced its title and release date. The Hindi version will be known as 'Sarfira,' and Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share a short teaser along with the announcement. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on July 12, 2024, promising an inspiring story set in the realms of startups and aviation.

Alongside Akshay Kumar, 'Sarfira' features an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan, and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles. The movie, written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, boasts a musical score by G.V. Prakash Kumar. Produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment), and Vikram Malhotra, 'Sarfira' is expected to bring a unique Indian story of determination, grit, and jugaad, challenging societal norms.

The narrative set against the backdrop of startups and aviation aims to inspire individuals to dream big and pursue their aspirations, even in the face of skepticism. The film captures the essence of an underdog challenging established socio-economic structures deeply rooted in class, caste, and power dynamic.

Notably, South actor Suriya who played the lead role in the original 'Soorarai Pottru,' will make a guest appearance in 'Sarfira.' Akshay Kumar's packed schedule also includes the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' co-starring Tiger Shroff, set to release on Eid 2024. Furthermore he is set to reunite with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth installment of the successful 'Housefull' comedy franchise. The announcement of 'Sarfira' adds excitement to the Bollywood calendar, promising an engaging and socially relevant cinematic experience for audiences.