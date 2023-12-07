Last year, Akshay Kumar was spotted with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, promoting Vimal Elaichi. The Khiladi star chose to sever his relationship with the pan masala company Vimal after receiving a lot of negative feedback over his appearance in the surrogate advertisement. And now that his contract with Vimal has expired, Akshay will finally no longer be visible in brand advertising.In April 2022, Akshay had apologised to his fans after his Vimal Elaichi ads went on air and he faced criticism for the same . Taking to his Instagram, the National Award-winning actor wrote, "I am sorry. I would like to apologize to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi."

"With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes", he had further added.

He appeared in a Vimal Elaichi commercial that ran during the Men's Cricket World Cup in October of this year, 2023. The Pad Man actor was subsequently forced to clarify that he had not rejoined Vimal as a brand ambassador. "Comes back as an envoy? If, by any chance, you are interested in topics other than false news, here are some fact checks for you Bollywood Hungama. These commercials were filmed on October 13, 2021. Since I made the decision to stop the endorsement public, I have had no involvement with the brand. The already-shot advertisements are permitted to air until the end of the next month. To an entertainment outlet, he had said, "Child and do some real news".

Regarding his career, Akshay will next be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in the high-end action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The movie is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who previously helmed three successful blockbusters for Salman Khan: Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. It is scheduled to be released on Eid next year.