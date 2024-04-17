In a journey marked by fluctuating numbers and lukewarm reviews, Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" continues its box office run, edging closer to the coveted Rs 50-crore mark in India.

Despite a promising opening weekend, the film, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, faced a gradual decline in audience numbers and critical reception. Released on April 11 amidst high anticipation, it clashed with Ajay Devgn's "Maidaan" on the occasion of Eid.

After a drastic drop in numbers on Monday, April 15, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" saw a resurgence in its collection over the past two days, with Tuesday, April 16, estimated to have earned Rs 2.25 crore net at the domestic box office. In six days since its release, the film has accumulated a total of Rs 45.55 crore net in the country, set to cross the Rs 50-crore milestone in the coming days.

Despite its mixed reception, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, known for its high-octane action sequences, features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist, alongside Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Ronit Roy Bose, and a host of other pivotal roles. Notably, Sonakshi Sinha makes a cameo appearance in the film.

Jointly produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" boasts a musical score by Julius Packiam, songs by Vishal Mishra, cinematography by Marcin Laskawiec, and editing by Steven H Bernard.

With an overall occupancy of 10.11 per cent in India on April 16, the film continues to attract audiences despite its mixed reception, showcasing the enduring appeal of its star-studded cast and action-packed narrative.