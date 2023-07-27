The appropriate offering for the month of Sawan seems to be a brand-new song from Akshay Kumar's forthcoming movie OMG 2. The song, Har Har Mahadev, features Akshay Kumar channelling Lord Shiva while wearing ash on his body and face and doing his well-known Tandava dance.

The opening of the song Har Har Mahadev features an army of male and female Shiva worshippers doing the Tandava dance while dressed in traditional garb and with ash applied to their faces. Akshay ultimately leaps into the audience to do his own Tandava dance after seeing them dance from a high platform. Vikram Montrose sang the song, composed it, and Shekhar Astitwa wrote the lyrics.

Also read: OMG 2: Akshay Kumar as Lord Siva, Yami Gautam starrer has piqued the interest of audience

By uploading a motion poster of the song on Wednesday, Akshay piqued the curiosity of his followers. Ash was visible on the actor's face and hair as he posed with his chin resting on a dumroo and looked directly into the camera.

Also read: OMG 2 teaser: Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva comes to the aid of Pankaj Tripathi

A few days ago, the first song from the movie Oonchi Oonchi Waadi was released. It included numerous scenes from the movie, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi. Hansraj Raghuwanshi sang the song, which was written by Raahi and included music by Djstrings.

Listen to Har Har Mahadev song here:

The movie has already been forwarded to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for review of the dialogue and sequences in order to prevent any sort of reaction after its release. According to a recent India Today article, the censor board has recommended 15 to 20 edits to the movie. The producers are "not keen on making the cuts and are planning to make an appeal against these changes," a report suggested.