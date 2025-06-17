The production of 'Welcome To The Jungle', the anticipated sequel in the popular 'Welcome' comedy series, has come to a halt due to severe financial challenges. Originally set to commence in December 2023, filming has faced multiple delays, with significant portions still unshot. The last session wrapped up in August 2023, and since then, no further progress has been made. Reports suggest financial troubles, primarily the non-payment of dues to actors and crew, are at the core of these disruptions.

A source disclosed, "Around two to three schedules of 'Welcome To The Jungle' have been cancelled over the last six months, leaving the actors and their team confused about the prospects. The actors have been allotting dates for the shoot of Welcome To The Jungle to producer Firoz Nadiadwala, and the same stands cancelled at the last minute due to logistical and financial issues." This financial strain has resulted in some original cast members departing the project, though many remain committed to the beloved franchise, attempting to accommodate their schedules in hopes of completing the film. Despite these setbacks, the actors are hopeful that the project will eventually come to fruition, given the franchise's popularity.

Further insights reveal ongoing issues with payment to the cast and crew. "There are also issues of non-payment of dues to the actors and their staff. Some of the originally cast actors have left the film, and the remaining are still lending their support for the love of the franchise. They all believe that 'Welcome' is a loved franchise, and are willing to adjust their dates to finish 'Welcome To The Jungle'," the source added. The film, which was initially scheduled for a December 2024 release, may face further delays if these financial issues persist. The uncertainty surrounding the project's future has also led to concerns about its potential impact on the film's reception.

The film, which is the third instalment in the 'Welcome' series, features a star-studded cast including Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, and Paresh Rawal. However, significant cast changes have occurred, with veteran actor Sanjay Dutt reportedly exiting the project due to repeated delays and script changes. These developments raise concerns about the future of the project and its impact on the film's anticipated release and reception. The producers are yet to comment on how they plan to address these challenges and ensure the film's completion.