Hollywood legend Al Pacino became the first actor to meet Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Monday. The 85-year-old acclaimed actor is currently in Italy for the filming of 'Maserati: The Brothers', a production directed by Oscar-winner Bobby Moresco.

Pacino was joined by the film’s producer, Andrea Iervolino, during the private audience with the pontiff, marking a unique intersection of cinema and spirituality. This meeting not only highlights Pacino's illustrious career but also underscores the cultural significance of such interactions. The convergence of these worlds is a testament to how art and faith can find common ground in shared values and narratives.

The meeting took place as part of Pacino's stay in Italy, where he is filming the movie that will see him portray businessman Vincenzo Vaccaro, an early investor in the Maserati brand.

The film also features notable performances by actors such as Anthony Hopkins, Jessica Alba, and Andy Garcia. This rare encounter between an actor and the pontiff has garnered significant attention within both film and religious communities, sparking discussions on the influence of cinema on cultural and spiritual dialogues. The presence of such esteemed actors in the film adds depth and prestige, further elevating its potential impact.

Producer Andrea Iervolino described the meeting as "a moment of profound spiritual and cultural inspiration, centred around shared values that lie at the heart of both the Catholic Church and the film - family unity, love, compassion, and the importance of contributing to the common good."