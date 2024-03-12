When Al Pacino announced the winner of the main category of the ceremony, he did not reveal the names of the best picture candidates, claiming that he was doing so per the producers' orders.



As the last presenter of the evening on Sunday night, the Oscar-winning actor declared "Oppenheimer" the winner of best picture without disclosing the names of all the candidates.

“I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony. I was honoured to be a part of the evening and chose to follow the way they wished for this award to be presented,” Pacino said in a statement Monday afternoon."

"I realise being nominated is a huge milestone in one’s life and to not be fully recognised is offensive and hurtful. I say this as someone who profoundly relates with filmmakers, actors and producers, so I deeply empathise with those who have been slighted by this oversight and it’s why I felt it necessary to make this statement."

Pacino, who has nine acting nominations under his belt, took home the Best Actor award for 1992's "Scent of a Woman."