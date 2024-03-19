Norwegian DJ and music producer Alan Walker has teamed up with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to create an exclusive track for the team ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season of 2024. The 26-year-old artist expresses his excitement for RCB and IPL fans to hear the track, set to premiere on Tuesday.

Titled 'Team Side ft RCB', the song features Norwegian pop artist Sofiloud and boasts an electro-house vibe. It's a multi-lingual track incorporating English, Kannada, and Hindi, reflecting the diverse culture and fanbase of RCB.

The track is scheduled to debut at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium as part of the #RCBUnbox event. Alan Walker will perform a thirty-minute live set during the event, joined by other prominent artists such as Raghu Dixit, Neeti Mohan, Brodha V, Jordindian and Barfi Katcheri. The event will also witness the presence of RCB players and notable personalities from the cricketing and entertainment worlds.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Walker shares, "I am thrilled to be working with RCB on this team track. I love cricket, and I’m looking forward to meeting all the Indian cricket legends on the field." He describes the track as a celebration of hope, joy, community, and unity, marking an ambitious year in his career in the Indian market.

Known for hits like 'Faded' and 'On My Way', Alan Walker has previously performed in India and is excited to return with a tune tailored to resonate with his Indian fanbase.

Apart from the team track, Walker's visit to India also brings the announcement of his upcoming tour in the country, titled WalkerWorld India Tour.

The 17th edition of the IPL is gearing up for its commencement with a match between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and RCB on Friday, adding further anticipation to the upcoming season.