Actor Alaya F has been cast in a significant role for the sequel of Netflix's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, according to a source. The original film featured Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles.

An industry source informed India Today Digital that Alaya F will join the trio of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav in the sequel.

However, specific details about her role have not been disclosed yet.

In a previous interview, Alaya F discussed her career and emphasised the importance of receiving honest feedback from trusted individuals. She stated, "Taking opinions from people who won't just sweet talk you but also guide you is really important to me.

We all need that support system of people who we really trust. Unbiased, clear opinions that are given to you in productive ways and not destructive ways are always helpful.

But, more than that, professionally, for me, it’s just about instinct."

Alaya F was last seen in the films Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and Srikanth with Rajkummar Rao.