After eight years of marriage, Leka, the Crown Prince of Albania, and Crown Princess Elia have announced their divorce. The couple wed in a grand ceremony in 2016 and released a statement on social media announcing their separation. Interestingly, they had met in 2008, got engaged in Paris in 2010, and were married six years later.

''Hello friends and lovers,'' read a message on Crown Prince Leka's official Instagram, translated into English.

''Through this post, I officially inform you that LTM Prince Leka and Elia Zharaia have agreed to end their marriage. Since marriage has lost its function, they have decided to resolve it with mutual consent by starting the necessary legal procedures,'' the statement added.

The declaration emphasised that Princess Geraldine, their 3-year-old daughter, will "remain at the center of their attention, dedicated to ensuring a happy and safe life."

Their late great-grandmother, Queen Geraldine, inspired the name of their daughter, who was born in October 2020.

"Regardless of the commitment to the institution of the family, LTM Leka believes that the values ​​of mutual respect and understanding will form the basis of the relationship in its continuity, which will have as its motive the growth and education of LSM Princess Geraldine!" the post concluded.

As Mussolini invaded Albania in April 1939, Prince Leka II, now 41, was sent to Italy together with his family, becoming the grandson of the previous King Zog I. When his father, King Leka I, passed away in 2011, he became the heir apparent to the Albanian throne. He has held advisory positions in the Albanian President's Office, the Ministry of Interior, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Actress and singer Princess Elia, 40, was born Elia Zharaia. She is employed with the National Theatre of Albania.

Approximately 2.8 million people call Albania home. It is situated on the southeast tip of the Balkan Peninsula in Europe, east of Italy.