Filmmaker Alex Garland's highly anticipated movie, "Civil War," is set to hit Indian theaters on April 12, according to an announcement by PVRINOX Pictures. Known for his acclaimed sci-fi films like "Ex Machina" and "Annihilation," Garland's latest creation promises an adrenaline-fueled thrill ride through a near-future fractured America.

Featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, Jesse Plemons, and Nick Offerman, "Civil War" unfolds in a dystopian setting where the United States is entangled in a second Civil War. The conflict pits the oppressive government against the separatist 'Western Forces,' led by Texas and California.

The storyline follows a courageous team of journalists navigating the perilous landscape of the war-torn nation. Kirsten Dunst portrays a photojournalist whose lens provides a window into the harsh realities of a society torn apart by conflict. As chaos ensues and loyalties shift, the journalists must rely on their instincts and resilience to uncover the truth amidst the turmoil.

Expressing enthusiasm for the India release, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures Limited & PVR Limited, described "Civil War" as a must-see for fans of political thrillers and dystopian fiction. He emphasized the film's importance in addressing significant subjects and provoking thoughtful questions about the future of America.

"The buzz surrounding 'Civil War' is palpable, and we are excited to bring this experience to our audiences on 12th April," Gianchandani added. With expectations high for this cinematic spectacle, the film aims to provide a unique and immersive viewing experience on an unprecedented scale.