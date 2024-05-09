Actor Ali Fazal is set to make his debut in the South Indian film industry with Mani Ratnam's Tamil movie 'Thug Life'.

The film features Kamal Haasan in the lead, along with Silambarasan, Trisha, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Fazal took to social media to announce his involvement in the project.

On May 9, the makers of 'Thug Life' confirmed that Fazal has been cast in a prominent role opposite Kamal Haasan. Fazal expressed his excitement about being part of the project, and his honor at working with Haasan and Ratnam.

He also expressed gratitude towards Ratnam for entrusting him with the role. This film marks the reunion of Ratnam and Haasan after 36 years, their last joint venture being the hit movie 'Nayakan'.

The plot of 'Thug Life' revolves around thuggees, professional robbers and murderers in India. The film's promo was unveiled in November 2023.