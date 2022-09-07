Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were unable to enter the Mahakaleshwar Temple for the Sandhya Aarti after Hindu groups protested outside the Ujjain temple over their upcoming film Brahmastra.

Director Ayan Mukerji, on the other hand, entered the temple's inner sanctum and posted a photo of himself there on social media. The fantasy play has been chastised for allegedly offending Hindu sensibilities.

The plot of the film is significantly influenced by Hindu mythology, and the actors and crew have repeatedly stated that they aim to honour Indian culture through the film.

Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal reportedly protested outside the Mahakaleshwar Temple after Ranbir's past comments about enjoying beef resurfaced online. The cops were able to keep the protesters under control.

During the Rockstar promotions in 2011, Ranbir claimed that he enjoys eating beef. He stated that his family is from Peshawar and that he loves "mutton, paya, and beef." Aside from the boycott trend, 'beef guy from Peshawar' has also been trending on social media.

A Bajrang Dal activist stated in a viral video that they were peacefully protesting against the actors with black flags when the cops started cane-charging them.