The first song from Karan Johar's forthcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has been released. Titled Tum Kya Mile, the song is Karan's homage to his favourite late filmmaker, Yash Chopra.

The song was shot in the picturesque highlands of Kashmir and features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh romancing each other. He is dressed in glam clothing, while Alia romances Ranveer in gorgeous chiffon sarees.

Earlier on Wednesday (June 28) morning, Karan shared what inspired him for the song. He wrote, "I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashedly pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra…. The thinking evolved mind would say ‘you can’t match it or even dare to emulate it’ but the fan boy and the ardent lover of snow, chiffons, the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me… Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had to be unapologetic or it wouldn’t be true … My deepest gratitude to Vaibhavi Merchant who got the Memo better than I did and completely took charge and being a Yash Chopra lover herself … she gave her heart to our song…

Also read: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer to have teaser on June 20

"This is also the first shoot Alia did after the birth of her angel and I remain in apology for freezing her in Manish Malhotra chiffons … in sympathy I fell drastically ill through the shoot (a karmic punishment perhaps) Ranveer was nervous as this was his first lip sync mountain love song but he was a real trooper….

“So we are back to the valleys for a ishq wala lip sync chiffon saree song…I hope you feel the love as much as we felt the cold…This one’s for you Yash uncle …Your fan forever, Karan.”

In 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Rani Prem Kahaani', Karan reunites not just with Alia, who made her Bollywood debut in Student of the Year, but also with Jaya Bachchan, who appeared in Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham. For the vivid costumes and majestic songs of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, he also partnered with old friends and colleagues costume designer Manish Malhotra and choreographer Farah Khan.