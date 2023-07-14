Alia Bhatt may soon be a part of Aditya Chopra's spy world. This year's Pathaan, which became a blockbuster, was the most recent installment in the vast spy world created by Yash Raj Films. Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan might come next.

In the midst of all these releases, Alia Bhatt allegedly agreed to play a spy and serve as the star of a high-profile spy movie that would begin production next year.

Alia has previously portrayed a spy in Raazi, but for her part in the YRF movie, she would apparently don a previously unseen avatar. Heart of Stone, in which Alia makes her Hollywood debut and portrays the adversary, will soon be released. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani by Karan Johar in her collection.

Talking about Alia's entry in YRF's spy universe, a Pinkvilla reported quoted a source as saying, “Aditya Chopra and the team have planned an epic female-led spy film with Alia Bhatt which is expected to push her to the edge. Alia’s inclusion to the Spy Universe indicates that Aditya Chopra is leaving no audience segment out of the equation. She will be playing a spy in an out-and-out action entertainer, and this will be a big novelty for the audience base that she appeals to. It’s going to be Alia Bhatt like never before”.

The source further added, “Aditya Chopra is very bullish about Alia and has big plans for her character arc in his universe. He is looking to start a franchise within the Spy Universe centered around Alia’s character and he will pull all stops to mount the yet untitled film on a scale that none can imagine."

Ek Tha Tiger, a 2012 movie starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, and its 2017 sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai, established the YRF espionage world. With the release of the 2019 espionage film War, which also starred Tiger Shroff but saw the death of his character, Hrithik Roshan entered the spy world. Pathaan from this year, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, came after it. Tiger 3 is now in production and features Salman and Katrina once more. Both War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger vs. Pathan with Salman and Shah Rukh are currently under production.