Jigra, Alia Bhatt's forthcoming movie, is currently under production. Jigra is a joint production of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions.

On her Instagram feed, the star posted behind-the-scenes images from the first day of the movie's production. Bhatt also sent photos of the film's clapboard, herself getting ready for the camera, her sister Shaheen Bhatt, a monochromatic image of the shoes her character wears, and director Vasan Bala at work.

Bhatt added a caption while sharing the pictures and wrote, " & we're rolling .. day one of bringing our Jigra to life.. stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts.. fingers and toes crossed for the journey aheaddddddd ..love TEAM JIGRA"

Jigra is directed by Bala and produced by Johar, Bhatt, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 27, 2024.