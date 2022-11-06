Alia Bhatt and her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor have welcomed a baby girl into their family.

Alia was admitted to the HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai at 7:30 a.m. on November 6.

Ranbir was accompanying Alia while her mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor mother-in-law, were also there during the delivery.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor become proud parents

On the morning of November 6, Alia gave birth to a healthy baby girl. The formal statement, however, will be released when the actress is relocated to the general ward.

The 'Darlings' actress astonished her fans in June by revealing her pregnancy with a sweet image from one of her ultrasound visits.

Alia and Ranbir married in an intimate wedding attended by just their closest friends and family members in April of this year.

The couple married on Ranbir's balcony, and Alia said that it was because the two had spent their most important moments during their five-year romance on the same balcony, and they wanted to seal the deal there.

Alia and Ranbir co-starred in a film as leads for the first time in 'Brahmastra,' which was released in September of this year. The film went on to break multiple box office records, not just in India but also internationally.

'Brahmastra' is also very precious to the pair since it is where they met and fell in love.