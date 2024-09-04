A private chef who recently worked with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has shared his delightful experience with the celebrity couple, describing them as a "cutesy couple." Chef Suryansh Singh Kanwar, part of The Private Chefs Club, posted about his time with the duo on Instagram, garnering attention for both his culinary skills and his behind-the-scenes insights.

Suryansh, who cooked for the couple over several days, shared a video showcasing the delicious dishes he prepared, which ranged from Asian delicacies to mouth-watering desserts. The video also featured photos of the chef with Alia and Ranbir, as well as a special appearance by Alia's cat, Edward.

In his Instagram post, Suryansh wrote, "Cooked up some magic for #ranbirkapoor & @aliaabhatt over the past few days! Had such a great time working for this very cutesy couple!" The post received numerous compliments, with one user commenting, "Yummy yummy," and another calling him "Chef Sury the jaadugar."

This isn't the first time a private chef has spoken highly of the couple. A couple of years ago, another chef shared his positive experience, noting that it had been an "exciting and a learning experience every single day" working for Alia and Ranbir.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor currently reside in Mumbai with their daughter, Raha, and are preparing to move into their new home. Both Ranbir and his mother, Neetu Kapoor, have been frequently visiting the construction site to monitor progress.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is set to star in the upcoming film Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, which will now release on October 11. Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Animal, is currently working on the highly anticipated film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.