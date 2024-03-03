Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations are the current talk of the town. The Ambani family has planned a grand three-day event in Jamnagar, where numerous high-profile guests are in attendance.

The festivities, ranging from a performance by international pop star Rihanna to a traditional dandiya night, have kept the guests entertained. Several Bollywood celebrities, including the Khans, Bachchans, and Kapoors, are also part of the celebrations.

Alia Bhatt recently shared some candid photos from the event, with a picture featuring her and Ranbir Kapoor garnering significant attention.

For the sangeet, Alia chose a stunning lehenga by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, complete with gold embroidery, sequins, and handmade Kuran lace. Ranbir Kapoor complemented her in a blue sherwani.

Their picture together has received immense praise from fans, with comments such as 'Pyaar ka rang chadha hai' and 'Such a beautiful couple.' Alia also shared a picture of her along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Neetu Kapoor.