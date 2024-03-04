Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt posted a sweet photo of herself and her daughter Raha on Instagram. Bhatt and her family visited Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. Throughout the three days of the event, the actress also shared glimpses of her many outfits.



Following their Monday return to Mumbai from Jamnagar, Alia posted a photo of herself and Raha together in brown dresses with similar animal prints. The attendees dressed in accordance with the theme of "A Walk On The Wild Side" on the second day, as seen in the photo.



In an additional behind-the-scenes photo released by Alia, she can be seen getting ready for the celebration alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. In addition, she shared a romantic monochrome photo of herself and husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, wholesome 🫶. Take a look: